The issue: The city is the latest municipality to give hefty raises
Our view: Big raises are tone-deaf in this age of inflation
Last month, Traverse City’s trustees raised the salaries of their municipal attorney by more than $32,000 and the manager by $11,000.
Often, to make raises more palatable to the public, the rationale of wage surveys are levied. These are done by consultants hired by municipalities to compare their client’s wages to those of other similarly-sized burgs, or by the Michigan Municipal League, a dues-based advocacy group that counts its wage surveys among one of the benefits of membership. At their essence, the surveys are used to make the "keeping up with the Joneses" argument as if the Joneses had the only household on the block.
Indeed, there is one key contingent missing from these surveys — the rest of us, i.e., the taxpaying public.
While we are asked to weigh in on master plans and infrastructure; American Rescue Plan projects and mobility, we are not asked to weigh in on the salaries of our public servants, nor is our reality part of that bureaucratic equation.
Most of us are not getting 33-percent or even 9-percent wage increases this year.
In fact, a majority of people across the country feel their wages are not keeping up with inflation.
A recent study found that 55 percent of families interviewed were struggling with the 8.3-percent hike in the Consumer Price Index in the last year, as the small savings in gas prices were quickly gobbled up by the higher costs of groceries, rent and health care. Wages have grown in certain sectors, up 5.8-percent overall in the private sector, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Cost Index.
The same agency's Real Earnings survey released this week found the real average hourly rate fell 2.4 percent in the last year, and most forecasts show wages trailing inflation.
Hefty raises are tone-deaf in this environment, and Traverse City is just the most recent case of an ongoing trend.
Grand Traverse County Road Commission board members got raises ranging from 40 percent to 45 percent. Grand Traverse County employees received 9.5-percent wage increases in the last year, county commissioners received a 72-percent wage increase and gave their administrator a 15-percent raise over three years.
The 2022 State of Michigan budget included $47 million in raises for government workers, and a 5-percent raise across the board for corrections workers.
Governments big and small are taking advantage of coffers flush with funds generated by property values, as well as federal influxes of money, to raise all these wages.
We don’t argue that rising costs impact all of us, in both the public and private sector. But that's all the more reason for wage increases in the public sector to be kept in line with the realities of those who have to foot the bill.
