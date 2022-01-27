A trio of women with close ties to northwest Lower Michigan have been selected to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. We wish all three the best of luck as they represent the U.S. in the global athletic contest.
Winter Vinecki and Kaila Kuhn will compete in Freestyle Aerial Skiing. Zoe Kalapos will compete in Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe and Women’s Snowboard Cross.
They will travel this weekend to China from their training grounds in Utah and Colorado.
Vinecki, 23, grew up in Gaylord but moved to Park City, Utah, at the age of 13.
Kuhn, 18, lived in Boyne City before moving to Lake Placid, New York, to train with the U.S. Elite Aerial Development Program. She now lives in Park City, Utah.
Kalapos, 24, grew up downstate, learned to ski as a two-year-old at Boyne Highlands in Harbor Springs, developed her skiing skills at northern Michigan resorts, and moved to Colorado when she was a teen. She lives in Vail.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee will not allow 2022 spectators from outside mainland China. That means competitors’ families cannot attend in person to cheer on their loved ones. Few spectators of any kind will be allowed to attend Olympic events in person. The Kalapos, Kuhn and Vinecki families will watch their daughters compete from 6,000 miles away.
“My family has made just as much sacrifice to getting me here as I have. It’s tough that they can’t be going over to support me and be there with me,” Vinecki said.
Vinecki’s family from Gaylord plans to fly west to a television watch party in Utah.
Boyne City High School students planned to send postcards of support to Kuhn, according to a Facebook post by the school.
Kalapos’ events begin on Feb. 8. Qualification rounds for the Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe are set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The finals are the next day. Qualification rounds for the Women’s Snowboard Cross are set for 10 p.m. ET. The finals will be on Feb. 9.
Kuhn and Vinecki’s events begin on Feb. 13. The qualification rounds for the Women’s Aerials event at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou are set for 6 a.m. ET. The finals will be on Feb. 14.
Television coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics will be available on the NBC television network, USA Network and Peacock streaming services.
Northern Michigan for the next two weeks will be cheering for Kalapos, Kuhn, Vinecki — and for all of the United States athletes.