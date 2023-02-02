As bold-type numbered forms pelt our mailboxes and we unscramble the omelet of last year’s spending and earning, the ritual of taxes begins again.
The rite is as old as government but each year is unique, which is why we’re puzzled at some of the tax breaks proposed in Michigan’s Legislature — namely tax breaks aimed at helping out the already-fortunate.
Leaders in the state Legislature — where Democrats hold a two-seat majority in both the House and Senate — are putting wings on a phased approach to rid older Michiganders of income tax on pension and 401k income by 2026.
We think these plans, as they stand, puts blinders on the realities of our state situation — and misses an opportunity to help more senior citizens, especially those continuing to fill much-needed jobs to keep our economy going.
Consider local insights — the 20 percent bump in retirement income given to an outgoing TCAPS superintendent, the $696K payout in wages in benefits for a Kingsley resignation. In 2018, 386,072 residents of Michigan received a total of $8.9 billion in pension benefits from state and local pension plans.
Yet, according to an AARP survey, about 1.69 million people in Michigan — nearly half of Michigan’s private sector employees — work for an employer that doesn’t offer retirement benefits. And, according to The Detroit News, that 70-year-old who is still at work, continues to pay 4.25 percent state income tax on their wages.
These seniors are looking at rising costs in everything from root beer to eggs, and a healthcare system that has U.S. residents spending as much as three times more on health care per person as other high-income counties, yet visiting the doctor less, according to 2021 findings from the Commonwealth Fund study reported in Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, state coffers show a $9 billion tax surplus, The Detroit News reports.
Proposed legislation will help 500,000 households save $1,000 on their taxes, but we urge our House and Senate to work together without regard to party to find more equity for all seniors in Michigan. The Small Business Association of Michigan forwarded a plan to allow all retirement-age seniors to deduct up to $65,000 from taxable income for single filers and $130,000 for joint filers — up from the current $20,000 and $40,000 for single and joint filers — regardless of retirement status or income type.
This will keep our working seniors working, which we need, and allow more people to access a break they’ve earned.
We know the Rick Snyder-era 2011 budget-control measure to tax pensions and retirement plans was wildly unpopular — especially with the people who surround our legislators daily, i.e. public sector employees. We also remember that this cut was done with an accompanying $1.8 billion tax cut for businesses and individuals. But this shouldn’t stop lawmakers from focusing on opportunities presented today.
We endure tax time every year, but every year is different. Let’s use this year to make things better for all Michigan seniors, not just the fortunate few.
