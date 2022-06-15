After the northern Michigan winter, we tend to embrace warm sunny days with gratitude, not suspicion.
But today’s forecasted temperatures give good reason for temperance.
The National Weather Service heat advisory predicts a heat index value of up to 100 today (how hot it feels) along with high humidity. This means conditions are ripe for heat illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Emergency room visits spike when temperatures rise above 80 degrees, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services — especially early in the season when we’re still more grateful than cautious.
Symptoms can sneak up and catch us unaware, so be looking for signs like:
- Heavy sweating
- Muscle cramps
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Fainting
- Extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)
- Tiredness
If you’re working or spending time outside today, take some extra precautions. Wear sunscreen and loose, protective clothing. Stay hydrated and avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks, and take plenty of breaks in the air conditioning or a cool room.
Also remember not to leave anybody, human or pet, in a car — even with the windows open.
Temperatures inside cars can double the weather outside, and smaller bodies heat up exponentially faster than adult ones. Check on older adults to make sure they’re alright, as well as anyone with medical conditions that pose a higher risk for heat-related illnesses.
Those without access to air conditioning, can text or call Michigan 211 or contact their local health department to find out if there is a cooling center nearby.
Summer is finally here, and we couldn’t be happier. But on days like today, play it cool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.