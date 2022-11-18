Opening Day downstate involves the crack of a bat, and a day at the Detroit Tigers ballpark.
Northern Michigan Opening Day also may be at a park — nature parks, or blinds, stands or camps — and features the crack of a rifle as we take our best shot at filling the freezer.
Opening Day of deer rifle season can be a happy one (unless you’re a whitetail deer); a day of first-times that transform into traditions; a day of stories told for years. And, for many a lucky hunter, it’s a day of buck poles, processing and pride.
But this year’s Nov. 15 opener came with a somber reminder of the devastation possible when things go wrong.
Chong Moua Yang was 68 years old, a father of nine children and grandfather to 14. On Nov. 16 in 2018, he went hunting in Rose Lake State Game Area. He wore his blaze orange, and took his Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun and his traditional Hmong knife with him. He was found shot and killed, his wallet, backpack, shotgun and knife taken.
This year, on Opening Day, Bath Township Police asked the public’s help in finding leads for this 4-year-old unsolved case.
In 2021, on Opening Day, Yang’s daughter went to the site where her dad was found and pleaded for anyone with information to come forward, WILX reported.
“I just don’t understand who would want to take my father’s life,” said Ger Yang. “How could you leave him like that?”
The answers will not be easy, but we hope the family gets them.
Hunting-related fatalities happen; thankfully fewer than the days before blaze orange was mandated, but enough to remind us of the dangers. Falls from tree stands, accidental discharges, deaths from natural causes while tracking or dragging, happen every year.
So hunters, please be careful out there, and non-hunters, make sure if you or your pets venture near the woods that everyone is wearing blaze orange.
This first weekend of deer rifle season, keep your safety on.
