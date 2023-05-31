When the weather authorities tell us, “it’s dry,” we relate it to our own lives: Our lawns that crunch like potato chips. Our thirsty tomatoes. Or, in one unlucky circumstance, a holiday weekend campfire that took five fire departments, 18 Department of Natural Resources firefighters, four bulldozers, one skidder, four engines and two USDA Forest Service Fire Boss tanker airplanes to douse.
It’s dry.
Crews were still mopping up on Tuesday after a wildfire sizable enough to earn a name — the Fife Lake Outlet Fire — torched 136 acres and forced the evacuation of a campground over the holiday weekend.
The fire started at a private home near Manton. After the homeowner went inside, thinking the fire was out, it escaped the fire ring and ignited the dry grass. Further fueled by dry leaves and needles, it then burned through jack and red pines and oak trees, Bret Baker, fire supervisor in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Cadillac office, said in a press statement Tuesday.
“It hasn’t been this dry before this early in the season,” Baker said.
Area precipitation is up overall for the year, but Traverse City only got 2.0 inches of precipitation in the last month when the average is 3.21 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Low humidity and unseasonably warm temperatures contribute to the spike in wildfire danger, and the entire region is under an extreme warning, according to the agency.
NWS recommends extinguishing all coals, using caution while grilling and with cigarette butts, and avoiding parking on the grass and producing sparks.
Additionally, the DNR recommends:
- Keep a hose or other water source nearby when burning.
- Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging when you’re on the road; don’t park hot equipment on dry grass.
- Contain your campfire or bonfire in a pit or ring and make sure you put it out thoroughly before leaving for the night. Douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again.
- Never leave any fire — including hot coals — unattended.
- Never shoot fireworks into the woods, dry grass or shrubs.
- It’s illegal to burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air.
- You can use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials.
We will have all summer for cookouts, campfires and fireworks.
But for now — it’s dry.
