Too often, we think things are happening “out there.” Or that someone else is “taking care of it.” We insert verbal distance between ourselves and the problem.
Wildfires sizzle that distance like a lit fuse.
Starting Memorial Day weekend, a spate of wildfires started showing a problematic pattern: Saturday campfires on private property have taken off into the woods, incinerating thousands of acres, destroying outbuildings, forcing evacuations and costing a fortune in fire suppression from the air and ground.
We’re lucky that’s all it has cost — and that no one, thus far, has been hurt.
The dryness is unprecedented so early in the season and, over Memorial Day weekend, several fires took off as a result of campfires, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials. According to that agency, nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by people.
These wildfires are completely preventable — and potentially punishable. Beth Fults, public information officer with the DNR, said people can be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and/or 90 days in jail, or/and held liable for costs and damages from the fire.
Only Gov. Gretchen Whitmer carries “the stick” — the declaration of a full-burn ban — so we have to rely on the common-sense carrot to protect our surroundings.
Knowing weather conditions is paramount. The National Weather Service issued a “red flag” warning Tuesday for the entire northern Lower Peninsula. This puts us into a critical state, as a combination of factors like low humidity, dry forest conditions, temperatures and wind means that fires spread rapidly. Precautions include no outside burning and extra care with sparks.
Of course, conditions that create red flags also create beautiful, sunny, up north weather, and the influx of vacationers and visitors who want to share it. Our weekend warriors on a time crunch have their hearts set on doing “up north” things like campfire s’mores and fireworks. Recent fires in Fife Lake or Grayling show how quickly an innocuous campfire can go wrong.
As hosts to hordes of visitors — and potentially oblivious neighbors — it’s incumbent on us to engage before ignition and spread wildfire awareness. Campfires, in established rings that are completely extinguished, won’t cost us lives, property, expense and air quality.
This weekend’s wildfire haze from Canada and the massive 2,400-acre burn in Grayling need to bring this point home: Wildfires aren’t a distant, “out west” problem.
They’re right here, so spark the conversation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.