Competition for parking spots heats up every summer in Traverse City. Some people who just want to pop into a store end up spending more time hiking from blocks away than they do making their purchases.
It makes sense for the city to consider hiking fees on the most popular parking places during the busiest seasons — if the change results in more shoppers making more purchases without needing to hike so far.
No one wants to make it more difficult for consumers to access downtown businesses, so officials should consider all possible side effects of pushing too hard on pricing.
City commissioners on Monday debated a proposal to adjust policy changes and increase parking fees for metered street parking and in parking structures. The Downtown Development Authority board plans to talk about it Friday. The city commission will again discuss the proposal on Oct. 5.
If approved, the changes would take effect between October and January.
Officials have expressed concern that inexpensive downtown parking too often is being used by drivers who aren’t shopping or dining, and therefore not contributing to the economic health of the downtown district.
“Cities all over the region have moved away from free parking or cheap parking because it is counterproductive to business,” Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said Monday. “It encourages people to park and go to the beach, go to their boat, do things other than support their downtown.”
Parking fees that are inappropriately low, some say, just don’t make economic sense.
The city currently reduces parking ticket costs to just $5, if paid the same day. That can be cheaper than feeding the meter for a few hours. But that option also lessens the danger of alienating out-of-town visitors who aren’t familiar with local regulations.
People who buy an annual surface-lot permit effectively pay just $1.16 a day, said city Commissioner Christie Minervini. Parking garage permits cost less than $2 per day, city Commissioner Brian McGillivary said.
City staff on Monday told commissioners that policy adjustments and increased parking fees could help increase turnover in the most desirable parking slots. That could translate into more shoppers and diners having easy access to downtown businesses.
Other proposed changes include charging more at peak hours and peak seasons. The proposal also suggests eliminating the same-day fine discount, a change that would make it cheaper to feed the meter than to the pay the fine.
Yet another of the many proposed changes would end the practice of allowing those who buy a parking garage permit to park in surface lots. That ability has made it impossible to the city to precisely gauge actual use of either type of facility. The change would allow a first step toward collecting accurate data to use in making future parking decisions.
One proposed change seems questionable. Current rules allow vehicles with disabled license plates to park for free. The proposal would require those drivers to also apply to the state for a free parking sticker. That seems like a double dose of red tape for disabled folks, who have the greatest need to park close to their shopping destinations.
But most of the proposed changes make sense. If instituted, they may help deliver more paying consumers into downtown businesses, customers who zip into town for an hour or two and then move along to make room for others.
Free or low-cost parking on streets and in lots away from the core downtown district should be maintained to handle folks who are spending many hours enjoying our city, relaxing on a boat or tanning at the beach. Those folks probably can tolerate a short hike for a long visit.
Consumers never like to see prices go up for anything. But raising parking prices, particularly for the most in-demand spots near downtown businesses, could actually help bring more consumers into stores and restaurants.
