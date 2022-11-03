Forced into a shadowy space, we walk together, us and them, sweat-soaked and spent, jeering at these others across what seems to be a wide divide.
When one of their number falls to the ground, we see it as an opportunity to exercise our power.
It’s a free country, isn’t it?
We have the right, don’t we?
We lash out. This time, though, words aren’t enough. We’ve been using a lot of horrific rhetoric lately, and all those words are like matches being thrown on the fuel of our anger.
So we let our actions suit our words. We kick at the one who’s down and vulnerable, using whatever object we have in our hands to do harm.
This time, we aren’t just seeking to render our opponent harmless; we are actively seeking to hurt him.
This describes the physical attack that occurred last Saturday in the tunnel at the University of Michigan stadium after the football game against Michigan State University.
It also describes what’s going on in our nation.
That after-game incident came up at an editorial board meeting this week and we’ve discussed it with others. Some shake their heads and say it isn’t the same, that it’s not an apt comparison.
But we’re not so sure. These were not unruly, drunken fans in after-game stupidity. These were the players, the young men who competed for the privilege of participating in that big game, who worked hard to train as athletes, part of a proud tradition and a storied rivalry.
If there’s no correlation at all between hostile behavior of Americans toward each other and a violent assault by the players against an opponent who’s down, there certainly seems to be a climate in this country that increasingly foments such behavior against those we view as rivals.
It starts with words.
This may seem a rather odd view to express in a newspaper that, first and foremost, proudly flies the flag of free speech. But, sometimes, Americans don’t seem to know the fine art of when to speak up, when to listen and when to sit down and show some restraint.
Can we appreciate those precious rights of free speech to the point that we will respect and even protect our neighbor’s right, even if his opinion disagrees with our own?
Several videos show the altercation in the tunnel and the scene of that group, around a player on the ground, while he is kicked and beaten with a helmet. They show, literally, a circle of assailants.
But videos of violent encounters have become commonplace on the internet.
Once, years ago, a group of people planning a peaceful demonstration were threatened by anonymous miscreants who told them that, if they dared to protest, they would be harmed.
So their neighbors – people who weren’t involved in any way in the demonstration, but who believed strongly in their right to gather peacefully and protest – formed a protective circle around them. It was, literally, a human shield. Then they escorted them safely down those city streets to the park where the protest took place.
If people had tried to physically attack this group, they would not have been able to hurt the demonstrators without striking their neighbors first. No harm befell any of the participants or their protectors.
That was a human circle, too.
Once witnessed, the memory of a motley bunch of neighbors, apart in their views, yet absolutely together in their belief about the freedoms they shared, does not go away. Unfortunately, such a scene, which is far less common, wasn’t videotaped.
And that video of the beating in the tunnel is far fresher.
