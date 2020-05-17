In a month Traverse City’s schoolkids will officially break for summer. But there will be no teary goodbyes with teachers, no end-of-year field trips or triumphant smiles on an auditorium stage.
The mid-March detritus of mismatched mittens and art projects remain in lockers; school library books have not been returned.
Now 10 weeks after schools closed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, how to safely gather kids together remains a sticky issue.
So sticky that many states have opted to reopen without solving it — relegating child care to committees and further study.
In Michigan, facing the unknown, some of our local summer camps and child care administrators are opting to cancel, or “go virtual” during this time when they’d normally be taxiing down the preparation runway for a June liftoff.
We understand why these decisions are being made; we’re also concerned about our kids’ safety.
But we need a clear path forward as child care is an essential part of healthy recovery, and “virtual” still means a parent is at home, not at work.
We see this as an opportunity for creative thinking, and perhaps some overdue problem solving for our already burdened child care system.
Finding affordable child care was already an uphill battle for parents who spend months on waiting lists for spare openings. Child care business owners already had a hard slog with razor-thin profit margins, insufficient work force and keeping pace with regulations.
Currently Michigan allows care provided to children of parents who are legally able to work. Our Governor has considered child care in each stay-at-home order, and allowed centers to continue to collect state subsidies. Child care businesses were also included in the CARES Act.
But child care is dogged by the same uncertainty impacting small businesses everywhere, plus additional burdens to bear to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for smaller class sizes, protective gear for staff, increased sanitation and social distancing.
COVID-19 temporarily shuttered 50 percent of child care providers, according to the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Only 11 percent signaled they could continue operating without significant government support.
Nationally, a CNBC report Friday said this could lead to a permanent loss of nearly 4.5 million child-care slots — or half of the country’s child care capacity.
We cannot allow this, as Michigan and our country, cannot recover without a safe place for our kids to go while we work.
Many of us — especially low wage workers — do not have the luxury of working from home. And our child care options winnow with each cancellation.
If the remaining camps and child care are allowed to open, they will shoulder the weight of the camps that have closed.
We’re grateful to those that are making room in case of this eventuality, and we don’t fault the choices of the others.
But parents don’t leave for work without knowing their kids are safe. Child care is the before-thought, not the afterthought.
We are heartened already by what children, parents, employers and the state have accomplished together in this trying and scary time.
So knowing we’re in uncharted territory, let’s put a picture together of what realistic safety looks like, remove unnecessary bureaucratic barriers and ask creative questions.
Should we make it easier for people to get licenses so they can care for kids in small groups or at a neighborhood level? Can we help our experts at the licensed facilities build capacity? What safeguards will protect both kids and caregivers, and what procedures can we implement if outbreaks occur? What incentives can we provide for child care for businesses and employers? What role will COVID-19 testing play? What is the true cost of keeping kids at home?
We realize that keeping large groups of kids’ hands clean is no small feat.
But we can’t wash our hands of the issue because it’s hard.
Safe child care is a requirement in our climb back to health, and also an opportunity to improve care for our greatest resource.
