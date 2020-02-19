Instant. Hot. Frustration.
Robocall reactions remind us of road rage. It’s quick, irritating and exponentially frustrating because all we can do is Yosemite Sam sputter. Nobody cares. Everyone has the same problem. There’s no real recourse.
So the robobullies grind us down, call after call.
We cringe from unfamiliar numbers, shrink from our phones. Heave heavy sighs before we even know who is on the other end. Don’t answer.
The miracle of voice-to-voice telephone communication, patented in 1876, has been hijacked.
Worse, the fact that we’re all in same boat seems to be sinking us faster, instead of buoying us up.
Getting ground down to shrugs isn’t good for us and our ability to communicate over the long haul.
We’re glad the Attorney General answered the call. Dana Nessel invited Michiganders to join a Robocall Crackdown Team, 1,700 people-strong. The state’s website is full of good information, helpful links and place to report robocalls.
More than 1,800 complaints have been recorded thus far.
We can do our part by helping out instead of shaking our fists at the sky.
When you get a robocall, report it. The AG form requires the robocaller’s phone number;y your number and service provider; date and time; topic of the call, and whether it asked for more than $25.
Complaints can also be filed by phone at 877-765-8388.
It’s a start, though we hope the technology speeds up to the level of our patience with these calls, as many of us don’t tarry when we hear that special robot-fearmongering tone.
Consumer electronics news website BGR announced a variation on DoNotPay iOS parking app called Robo Rage, which facilitates legal action against spam callers with a few clicks.
Robo rage. We like the sound of that.
