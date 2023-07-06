Cherry Festival is in the air, with its aromas of grilled meat and fries, campfire, the humid fug of water, the sulfur tang of fireworks.
But this year something else is in the air — ozone and particulate matter. So much so, that the Fourth of July (and the fifth) were considered ”ozone action days” by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy — on Tuesday, it was our 13th of the year.
For context, Detroit has had 14 days so far. Also this week, Detroit’s air quality ranked second-worst in the world, after Chicago.
Also for context, Traverse City had zero ozone action days in 2022; two in 2021; two in 2020; zero in 2019; two in 2018 — basically, to get to 13 days in years previous, you’d have to add up action days in zeroes, ones and twos since 1994.
This spike in bad air has been persistent and inarguable. We can see it, in the haze of wildfire smoke and bleary red sunsets. We smell it, strange and acrid. And many us are also feeling it, as our bad-to-moderate air quality persists.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency website, AirNow, the Traverse City region has had five “good” air quality days in the last month. The majority of days have been “moderate,” sprinkled with spikes of straight-up “unhealthy” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
On “sensitive days” those with respiratory or heart conditions, elderly and children are encouraged to limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. On unhealthy days, that goes for everyone, along with recommendations to move activities indoors.
But there are plenty of things we can do.
On days when ozone is expected to be high, EGLE recommends we:
- Conserve electricity and set air conditioners at a higher temperature.
- Choose a cleaner commute — share a ride to work or use public transportation. Bicycle or walk to errands when possible.
- Refuel cars and trucks after dusk.
- Combine errands and reduce trips.
- Limit engine idling.
- Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep evaporation to a minimum, or try to delay using them when poor air quality is forecast.
When particle pollution is expected to be high:
- Reduce or eliminate fireplace and wood-stove use.
- Avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
- Avoid burning leaves, trash and other materials.
Our air, like our water, is a product of the wider world. We are tied to wildfires in Canada, to the world’s fossil fuels burning, vehicle exhaust emissions, and industrial and agricultural processes.
We are all in the same boat, so we may as well paddle together.
