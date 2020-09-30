Now that people can cast their ballots in early voting, the dribble of daily politics turns to a gush.
In Michigan election-tension rises like the levels of our Great Lakes.
Our little burg of Traverse City hosted Jill Biden yesterday, and Trump appointee Andrew Wheeler today. Glossy ads with sharp edges (and barbed comments) spill out of our mailboxes. Yard signs appear like mushrooms after the rain.
The election is in full swing, and while we love them, some swings are miscalculated.
An example: Stealing and tampering with people’s yard signs. If they’re not in the road right-of-way, or appear uninvited in your yard (that candidate lost a vote), leave them alone. They are a sign of good health in our democracy. You may disagree with a particular candidate or issue but sign-stealing strikes at our basic freedoms of expression. Same goes for the myriad other ways we have of showing our political preferences.
We’ve also seen a hefty amount of misinformation being trafficked about any number of races, issues and people. We recently saw a misinformation mailer that used “record-eagle.com” as a source in a ridiculous claim of partisanship.
Playing loose with the truth has always been political sport, and technology has given wings to lies and “selective truths.”
But this year will be one for the record books.
We’ve heard “unprecedented” so many times in 2020 that it has lost of bit of its punch — but the pundits promise a record-shattering election season.
Michigan Campaign Finance Network, with data from Advertising Analytics, forecast $100 million in presidential ad spending, with a full $25 million in the last-month push “if Michigan remains in play.”
According to MCFN, “Michigan is near the peak of that first wave, but a month from now an even larger wave of money looms.”
It’s just the beginning. Our political rollercoaster has reached the top of the zenith and is starting to race downhill, screaming toward the twists, turns and drops we cannot see.
In this climate we expect political punches to be thrown. But it’s better for everyone if we aim them high.
