There is a timeframe most rescue workers know, when the search for survivors quiets into the grim work of recovery. When the uplifting stories — A soccer star found! A photo of a smiling girl in a rescuer’s arms. Heartening headlines about 8,000-plus people rescued from the rubble — start to dwindle.
This tragic transition in 10 provinces in Turkey and Syria, where a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Monday, may have happened by the time you read this. The quake’s epicenter hit near the Turkish/Syrian border, complicating the flow of humanitarian aid to Syria, where a 12-year-long civil war and refugee crisis already exist.
When the miraculous tales of rescue start to slow and death tolls continue to rise (6,200 deaths currently, and expected to rise by thousands) is when the hardest work begins. Recovery.
If you are moved to act, we would like to share some possibilities. The Turkish-American Cultural Association of Michigan recommends the following organizations to shelter, feed and care for the affected:
- Bridge-to-Türkiye (https://bridgetoturkiye.org/)
- Doctors without Borders (https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/)
- CARE (https://www.care.org/)
- UNICEF (https://www.unicefusa.org/)
Additionally, Turkish and Syrian Red Crescent are collecting and shipping blood to affected areas, and Save the Children is focusing on getting kids food, shelter and warm clothing.
The sheer scale of the devastation in Turkey and Syria after Monday’s earthquake is beyond what most of us can understand.
But we can be a part of the long recovery process.
Learn more about organizations on the ground in Turkey and Syria at: https://www.charitynavigator.org/discover-charities/where-to-give/earthquakes-turkey-syria/
