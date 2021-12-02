First, a bone.
We want to give credit when it’s due — so we must laud Michigan’s Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for passing and signing recent legislation that restricts public servants from circumventing transparency laws by communicating on “burn-after-reading” apps.
But it’s a bit like giving someone a trophy for not running over someone in the road, as opposed to stopping and helping them off it. It’s a move to plug a problem we didn’t even know we had — and one we’ve since learned is pervasive all the way up the government food chain from officials who definitely know better.
It’s telling that we found out that use of apps like Signal (with end-to-end encryption and disappearing messages) came from former Michigan State Police officers who are suing the government, knowing their firing generated “significant electronic discussion,” yet little was found.
But the new restriction is something — a bone.
And now the contention:
Freedom of Information Act laws say records of communication between public officials — outside of a few specific exemptions, are a matter of public record. That the tax-paying governed get to know what their government says and does on their behalf.
But two recent instances have shown that the government is still looking for loopholes.
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a body created to do away with backroom partisan gerrymandering in the creation of political maps — has already been slapped twice for denying public records and hosting closed-door meetings to discuss them.
The Detroit Free Press is weighing whether to take the commission to court over the matter, which again, is sad, especially as Attorney General Dana Nessel is on record as saying they should have addressed “memoranda that provided Commission members with certain legal parameters and historical context that should be considered in developing, drafting, and adopting the redistricting plans” in front of public eyes.
Attorney-client privilege is also in play in Grand Traverse County, where resident Ted Wendling’s FOIA request to find out how much staff time is being dedicated to disseminating the county’s swipe at public health policy was also recently swatted down on an exemption claim.
Fighting for transparency in government is bipartisan — a unicorn issue that unites most everyone who believes in the public right be informed, thereby upholding government checks and balances. That’s why public officials in every party sing transparency’s praises at election time, but fall silent after taking the oath.
Lip service to FOIA doesn’t do the public good. And in the state with one of the worst transparency problems in the union, when one loophole is plugged, another leaks.