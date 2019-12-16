- To the anonymous donor who plans to match dollar-for-dollar up to $30,000 during The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Matching Mondays campaign Dec. 16 and 23. This year’s goal is $175,000. All proceeds stay within the community.
- To the organization Freshwater Future in northern Lower Michigan, which offers a $75 kit for residents of both the United States and Canada to test their drinking water wells for one of 14 different substances in the PFAS chemical family, known as emerging contaminants across the globe.
The $75 home PFAS test kits do not come back with certified laboratory results. It’s best used as a first indicator before more expensive, certified test results are ordered up, said Jill Ryan, executive director for the Petoskey-based nonprofit organization.
When Freshwater Future first started this home PFAS test kit program, certified test results cost upward of $1,500. Now Michigan state officials offer a certified test for about $300.
- To Meemic Insurance Company. Two Westwoods Elementary School teachers recently received $1,000 classroom grants from Meemic. First-grade teacher Alison Lauters plans to buy Math Expressions extensions and Journeys small-group reading activities. Kindergarten instructor Kendall Yascolt aims to access online teaching tools.
- To Kohl’s. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan recently received a $10,000 grant through the Kohl’s Cares Program, part of the Kohl’s National Giving Program.
Kohl’s Cares sells kids’ books and toys and donates 100 percent of profits to nonprofits. The award supports BIGS mentoring programs in the five-county area.
- To local basketball players Brady Hunter and Chase Ingersoll. Gaylord St. Mary senior Hunter netted his 1,000th career point last Monday in a 78-71 win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary at home.
Ingersoll scored 19 points to eclipse the career 1,000-point mark as Forest Area defeated Big Rapids Crossroads 84-58 Friday. Ingersoll hit the milestone early in the first quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.