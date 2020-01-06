- To the people of Benzie County. A section of the Betsie Valley Trail that is soft, sunken and difficult for bicyclists will be reconstructed thanks to a $150,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Passport grant.
“We’re excited about the prospect of making significant improvements to the Crystal Avenue segment,” said John Rothhaar, trail care coordinator.
The 22-mile-long Betsie Valley Trail runs from Frankfort to Thompsonville.
- To Henry David Almeter, who isn’t only Traverse City’s first baby of 2020, he’s also the first of the decade.
Henry was born healthy via cesarean section at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, New Year’s Day, at Munson Medical Center to parents Emily Tyrrell and Samuel Almeter, who are hospital employees. He weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces, and measured 21 inches long.
- To the fleet of volunteers who groom the Leelanau Trail. More than a dozen Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails volunteers are divvied up between the northern and southern stretches of the trail, grooming the pathway for cross-country skiers and even a parallel trail for fat-tire cyclists in a certain section. The Leelanau Trail is among a handful of area trails groomed for skate skiers.
“I’m a big trail user. I’ve been skiing, running, biking on the trail for years. When I had the chance to contribute, I jumped,” said Michael Jarvis, of Suttons Bay, who has been a TART Trails volunteer for two years.
- To the three restaurants that have signed up so far for a Leelanau Christian Neighbors fundraiser.
“Travel the Tables of Leelanau” will have restaurants offering incentives with a portion of the proceeds benefiting LCN, which runs a food and baby pantry in Lake Leelanau.
The fundraiser was to kick off Thursday at Fisher’s Happy Hour in Northport. Pegtown Station in Maple City will donate 10 percent of all sales to LCN on January 10 and 17. The Leland Lodge will donate 20 percent of the profits from fish baskets sold from Jan. 10 through March 20 to LCN.
