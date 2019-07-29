- To Grand Traverse Industries for its 16th annual Field Day. The event last Thursday hosted over 250 people for karaoke, a picnic, games and music at the Aero Park Drive location in Traverse City. The nonprofit company offers jobs and training opportunities for people with disabilities or other barriers to employment at four Grand Traverse area locations.
- To the Oliver Art Center, which recently created a permanent creative space for young artists and their families. The area is open all year and features books, puzzles and games for all ages. Art projects and display space are also available. This was funded through a grant from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Charlie and Linda Kehr Fund.
- To northern Michigan residents who turned out Wednesday night to talk about their beloved Lake Michigan with members of an international treaty organization assessing Great Lakes programs. More than 250 people packed into a conference room at a Traverse City hotel to testify to the International Joint Commission about the value of the Great Lakes, North America’s greatest freshwater resource.
- To The Salvation Army, which is celebrating 125 years in Traverse City. Two female officers founded the Traverse City corps in 1894, about 30 years after Methodist minister William Booth started the organization in England. The Salvation Army has 30 years at its current location on Barlow Street, though it operated out of 22 different locations throughout its history.
“Just in 30 years we’ve seen the community change,” said Jeff Russell, who along with his wife Dawn has served as a Salvation Army officer for nearly 20 years. “Being able to serve 125 years is a blessing. It shows the community really needs us here.”
