- To school districts and community members across the area who are stepping up to provide food to needy students. The government-mandated closure of all K-12 district schools because of COVID-19 is having unintended consequences in many districts. But districts are working to mitigate those challenges — food insecurity being one of the biggest — by providing food, groceries and other items to the most needy families.
“Our community has been unbelievably supportive and understanding that there are needs. They’re doing a great job of meeting those needs. We know there are several families in our community that are struggling with trying to figure out what they’re going to do,” said Lance Morgan, principal at Traverse City High School.
- To the winners of the Hometown Heroes Awards, announced by the Kalkaska Kiwanis Club, which recognize daily service to the community.
- To the Consumers Energy Foundation, which is making a $500,000 contribution to two state organizations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are “to help enhance critical services for Michigan children, vulnerable seniors and those who may need assistance,” according to a release.
The charitable arm of Consumers Energy will award $250,000 to the Food Bank Council of Michigan and the Michigan Association of United Ways.
- To a northern Michigan business aiming to bring a little shelter from the storm. With a lack of its usual applications, TentCraft recently started to provide hospital and medical tents for COVID-19 screening and drive-thru testing. TentCraft’s installation Wednesday at the south entrance of Munson Healthcare’s Foster Family Community Health Center was the company’s first.
“We’re very thankful for our collaboration with them and for them to provide us with a bigger tent quickly,” said Dianne Michalek, Munson vice president of marketing and corporate communications. “They are a great partner for the community to help provide a safe environment for our patients approved for collection samples. They are a great vendor. We appreciate their responsiveness to this.”
