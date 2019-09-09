- To the Suttons Bay Norsemen football team, which beat Bear Lake 62-8 and a week later beat the Bellaire Eagles 48-0. The team’s total of 110 points through the first two weeks of the football season are the most in school history.
- To Nick Nissley, who was offered the job of incoming President of Northwestern Michigan College. Currently executive director of the K-12 School for Creative & Performing Arts in Cincinnati, he may replace NMC President Tim Nelson when he retires at the end of December.
- To Jennifer Belmar and dance studio Ballet Etc., which in October will begin offering flamenco lessons. Belmar, a Spanish teacher at Grand Traverse Academy, came up with the idea to offer classes in the energetic dance. She was a choreographer and teacher in Spain for 10 years.
“It’s a lot of stomping and rhythm,” she said of flamenco.
- To the U.S. Coast Guard personnel who supervised the recovery of the 33-foot tugboat “Rawhide” that sank in Northport Bay. Guardsmen oversaw containment of the fuel that leaked into Lake Michigan and continue to investigate what caused the vessel to sink.
- To the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, which donated $4 million to the Interlochen Center for the Arts. It is the largest non-estate gift received in the organization’s history. The money will go toward construction of an $8.5 million housing facility, to be named the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow House. Earlier fundraising efforts had raised $5 million toward the project. Construction is expected to begin in September 2020.
- To the Traverse City Central Trojans volleyball team, which won its home and conference opener against Alpena in three games, 25-23, 25-12 and 25-13.
- To Brandon Keene of Traverse City, who custom-built a motorcycle that became part of an exhibit titled “Motorcycles as Art” at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in August. The bike, named “Showtime,” was appraised at $50,000. Keene and his wife, Amy, this year launched custom motorcycle company B. Keene Built.
- To band K. Jones & the Benzie County Playboys, which was invited to perform at the Wheatland Music Festival in Remus.
“With hundreds of Wheatland folks dancing and smiling, enjoying Cajun zydeco music, it’s so, so much fun to play it and watch from the stage,” said rubboard player Mark Stoltz.
To the Consumers Energy Foundation, which awarded a $25,000 grant to the Fishtown Preservation Society. The money will go toward shanty rehabilitation at Leland’s historic waterfront attraction. The project was in the planning phase for years, but recent high water levels underscored the need for the work, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.