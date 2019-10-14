- To The Good Bowl eatery, which recently donated more than $7,500 to three charities after collecting $1 from each bowl purchased from July through September. The local nonprofit Food Rescue, a Goodwill of Northwest Michigan program, received $5,514. Habitat for Humanity gets $1,314 and $774 goes to the International Rescue Committee.
- To the Mesick High School football team, which clinched at least a share of the West Michigan D League championship with a 42-12 win over Brethren. The league crown is the Bulldogs’ first since 1998, when they tied with Frankfort for the Northwest Conference title.
- To Traverse City Central High School graduate Brennan Baybeck, who was to receive the Outstanding Alumni Award on Friday from Western Michigan University’s Department of Business Information Systems.
The award “is the highest alumni career honor that the department bestows,” according to a release from WMU. Baybeck works for the Oracle Corporation in Denver. He is the vice president for security risk management and global customer support services.
- To those who made possible the 2019 Hometown Heroes tour on Wednesday in Traverse City. Five buses, escorted by the Traverse City Police Department Motorcycle Unit, transported veterans to memorials around the city.
- To those who participated in the September Giving Thursday that benefited Grass River Natural Area. A total of $1,223 was donated from sales at 16 participating businesses.
- To Michigan Indian Legal Services, which was selected to receive a Pro Bono Innovation Fund grant from the Legal Services Corporation. The $181,084 award will provide pro bono services to low-income Native American communities. MILS plans to increase legal education and legal representation in rural and remote areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.