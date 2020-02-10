- To the athletes and organizers at the Michigan Special Olympics 2020 Winter Games. The event began on Tuesday and continued through Friday. Athletes competed in a variety of winter sports at Howe Ice Arena and Schuss Mountain.
- To students and staff members at Mancelona Elementary School. Teacher Lori Gooden said students and staff put on several fundraisers for Special Olympics Michigan. This year they gave the Wertz Warriors a check for $2,422.73.
- To Precision Plumbing and Heating Systems Inc. and the Carlson family. Precision co-owners Leslie and Bob Roe surprised Mary and Dan Carlson at their Traverse City home on Wednesday morning with the news they were the company’s Furnace Makeover winners. The family of 12, including four adopted children with special needs, was relying on an aging furnace that needed a heat lamp running next to it to operate. The Traverse City company chose the Carlsons, nominated by Dan Carlson’s mother, from more than 100 nominations to have a high-efficiency furnace, hot water heater, humidifier, air filtration system and smart thermostat installed in their home.
“It is very humbling because there are so many deserving people,” said Mary Carlson. “It is a huge relief.”
- To Mawby Sparkling, which presented a total of more than $4,000 to three nonprofits on Jan. 30 at its tasting room in Suttons Bay. Those receiving donations were Food Rescue, Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails and Munson Medical Center.
- To Makenna Bryant, who made nine 3-pointers in Cadillac’s 75-19 girls basketball win over
- Manistee on Tuesday night. According to the Michigan High School
- Athletic Association’s record books, she became just the 22nd player in state history to net
- nine or more 3-pointers
- in a game, also setting
- a school record. Bryant led all scorers with 33 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.