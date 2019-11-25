- To 10 Interlochen Arts Academy alumni among the nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards: World Youth Symphony Orchestra Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Cristian Macelaru, Best Classical Instrumental Solo; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and Music Director Ward Stare, Best Classical Instrumental Solo; PubliQuartet member Jannina Norpoth, Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance; WildUP members Adrianne Pope, Andrew Tholl and Margaret Hasspacher, Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance; The Crossing Soprano Kira Neary, Best Choral Performance; Conspirare participant James Bass, Best Choral Performance; and mezzo-soprano Krista River, Best Opera Recording.
- To Jim MacInnes, chairman of the board and CEO of Crystal Mountain Resort and Spa, who was one of two people inducted into the Energy Innovators Hall of Fame.
Crystal Mountain was “the first Michigan ski resort to purchase wind energy offsets to cover the energy use of a new high-speed chairlift in the late 1990s,” according to a release. The resort also offers public charging stations for electric cars.
MacInnes served on the Great Lakes Offshore Wind Council and chaired the Michigan Utility Consumer Participation Board in 2011.
- To Team Bob’s Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in Traverse City, which won a 2019 Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan.
The BBB recognizes businesses and nonprofits in the 38-county area “who exemplify ethical business practices,” according to a release.
- To those who organize and support the TC Patriot Game. Veterans from northern Michigan dealing with emergency needs got a $24,000 boost from this year’s TC Patriot Game. Student Senate leaders from Traverse City Central High School and Traverse City West Senior High School presented a check recently from the game to Veterans In Crisis.
The $24,000 total is a record amount for the game and raises the amount given veteran causes to $105,000 in the eight years since the game began.
Veterans in Crisis helps to provide emergency assistance for veterans in 21 northern Michigan counties.
