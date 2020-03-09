- To the Boyne City and Cadillac boys bowling teams. Boyne City made a historic run to the state finals and placed second in the Division 3 team tournament at JAX 60 in Jackson on Friday.
The No. 2 seed Ramblers defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 1207-1187 in the first round and took out Sanford Meridian in the semifinal by a score of 1310-1200.
The Ramblers missed a state title by only 15 pins, falling to Armada 1230-1215.
Cadillac also found its- elf in the runner-up spot. The Vikings fell to Jackson Northwest in the final match after defeating Ferndale and New Boston Huron earl- ier in the day.
- To those who put on and competed in Tuesday’s REC Foundation Aerial Drones (RAD) competition at Glen Lake Community Schools. Students from Glen Lake, Immaculate Conception Elementary School and several home-schooled students competed on teams consisting of a pilot and two visual observers in head-to-head obstacle course races and a package delivery race for time in the first competition of its type in the area, and one of nearly 50 worldwide competitions this year.
- To the Wessell family. Wessell Investments — owned by Dawnette and David Wessell — closed on Bardon’s Wonder Freeze on Tuesday morning, purchasing the business from the James Kratky Trust. The Wessells plan to continue to operate it as an ice cream shop under the same name.
“When I found out this place was for sale I wanted to keep the legacy going,” said Dawnette Wessell, as well-wishers applauded and signaled thumbs-up from passing vehicles.
- To Leland native Libby Munoz, of the Kalamazoo College women’s soccer team, who has been selected by the NCAA as one of 21 fall female student-athletes to be a recipient of a Postgraduate Scholarship.
The scholarships are awarded to student-athletes who achieve high academic and athletic excellence and are at least in their final year of intercollegiate athletics competition. The award is given to up to 126 student-athletes annually and is a $10,000 one-time non-renewable prize.
