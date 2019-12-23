- To the people of Kalkaska. Railroad Square in downtown Kalkaska got a green light last week from state economic development officials in the form of a $3.47 million federal grant from the Community Development Block Grant program. The plan is to overhaul a largely vacant stretch of land in the middle of town by creating a green space chock full of public amenities.
Railroad Square plans call for a renovated farmers market home and information center topped with a clock tower; a covered event space with a commercial kitchen and public bathrooms; an upgraded food truck area; an exterior improvement to the historic railroad depot building; and increased downtown parking.
- To author Doug Stanton, who has won the Stephen E. Ambrose Oral History Award for his contribution to the practice and research application of oral history used in his published works on America’s military and wartime experiences from World War II to the War in Afghanistan.
Stanton, who lives in Traverse City, has authored three books: “In Harm’s Way,” “Horse Soldiers” — made into the movie “12 Strong” — and “The Odyssey of Echo Company.”
- To Leelanau County’s Two K Farms, which was awarded a pair of 2019 Jefferson Cups for its Rosé Cider and 2017 Riesling at the 2019 Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition.
This year’s entrants included 750 wineries from 27 states. Only 35 wines and one cider earned the highest award, the Jefferson Cup. Two K Farms also received Silver Medals for its Kingston Black, Golden Russet, New World and Cherry Ciders and 2017 Bubbly Riesling; and Bronze Medals for its Old World Cider and Colonnade Apple Wine.
- To Chemical Bank. The Otsego-Antrim Habitat for Humanity received a $25,000 grant award from Chemical Bank for the organization’s Critical Home Repair Program.
Chemical Bank also awarded a $2,000 grant to the Otsego-Antrim Habitat’s Financial Literacy Program, according to a release.
