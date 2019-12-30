- To the National Writers Series. Approaching its 10-year anniversary, the NWS is a nonprofit that draws world-renowned authors — and beckons those just emerging — to the City Opera House stage for discussions that aim to bridge the gap between reader and writer.
“The reason it succeeded is because the community is so behind us,” said Anne Stanton, NWS co-founder and executive director.
- To Michael’s Place, which in the space of one week got the news that it was the recipient of two grants totaling $63,300. The nonprofit grief support center was awarded $50,000 from Rotary Charities of Traverse City.
The money will be used to support its Grief Training for Schools and Workplaces initiative, in which trained grief counselors offer support when someone has died.
Another $13,300 grant was received from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Youth Endowment fund, with grantees chosen through the fund’s Youth Advisory Council.
- To Glen Lake Community Schools. Students and staff at Glen Lake decorated nearly two dozen trees outside on the school’s campus to not only liven the holiday spirit but also combat a nasty case of SAD — seasonal affective disorder. Mayo Clinic officials describe SAD as “a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons ... and begins and ends at about the same times every year.”
“We used it as an opportunity to talk about seasonal affective disorder and how it’s real and how we can get more light in our days,” said Stephanie Long, Glen Lake High School principal.
To Buckley Community Elementary School and Long Lake Elementary School in Traverse City. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan awarded 130 state schools the Building Healthy Communities program for the 2019-20 year, including Buckley Elementary and Long Lake. The program provides training, funds, equipment and tools to improve kids’ mental and physical health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.