- To those who recently gave to the Bay Community Theatre, which received $25,070 in donations in July, surpassing its goal. Actor and comedian Tim Allen, who often summers in Leelanau County, plans to match up to $15,000 of the donations.
- To all those who help make the Northwestern Michigan Fair a community mainstay year after year.
- To the Science Girls Rock class for students in The Children’s House summer day camp in Traverse City. Angelica Barnes, 15, of New York, who spends her summers in Traverse City and said she loves science and teaching, on Tuesday led a lesson on extracting DNA from a strawberry and was to lead one on magnetism on Thursday to present during the camp’s science week.
- To the Friends of Elk Rapids District Library, who established the Becky Travis Memorial Fund to honor the former librarian, who died recently. The “$10K in 10 Days” challenge aims to raise $5,000, which will be matched. Donations support a new space and programs. The fundraiser ends Aug. 17.
- To wildlife artist Chris Smith, who took first place in this year’s Michigan Duck Stamp Contest at the Waterfowl Festival in Bay City. His painting of Canada geese will appear on the 2020 Michigan duck stamp and in prints available for sale. The Michigan Duck Stamp Program was established in 1976 and has become an icon for waterfowl hunters and wetland conservation enthusiasts. Smith has won the contest five times.
- To Mancelona. The village recently received a $30,000 grant from the Michigan State Housing and Development Authority to rehabilitate the exteriors of houses and fight blight. The money is part of $1.4 million distributed this year through the state’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program.
Elise Crafts, the Mancelona Community Resource Development organization’s coordinator, said the state grant dollars will be spent to improve six owner-occupied homes within the village. Eligible projects include improvements to roofing, porches, doors, windows, siding, painting and both ingress and egress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.