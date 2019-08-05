- To Traverse City Central High School (No. 1,150) and Traverse City West Senior High School (No. 1,649), which recently ranked in the top 8 percent of high schools in the nation on the Jay Mathews Challenge Index. The index takes the number of Advanced Placement, international baccalaureate or Cambridge tests given at a school each year divided by the number of seniors who graduated that year.
- To 20Fathoms, which turned 1 year old on July 16. Traverse City’s startup incubator also received a nearly $750,000 i6 Challenge grant from the Economic Development Administration as part of its Regional Innovation Strategies program.
20Fathoms was one of 26 nationally to receive the three-year grant and the only Michigan recipient for 2019.
“The purpose of the i6 Challenge is to support entrepreneurship around the country,” Executive Director Andy Cole said. “The big thing to entrepreneurship is jobs. They want to see innovation, technology, research and development and they want to see that translate into ... solutions and jobs.”
- To Jeff Roth, the Boyne Golf Academy instructor who shot a 3-under 69 on The Alpine Course at Boyne Mountain Resort on Wednesday to take home his record sixth Tournament of Champions title. Roth’s sixth win knocked him out of a tie with Michael Harris of Troy for the most Tournament of Champions wins at five, and it put him into a tie with Scott Hebert of Traverse City Golf and Country Club at 16 for the most Michigan major championships in history.
- To the 15 youth and 30 adult Hands and Feet Camp volunteers who performed good works for homeowners in the Mancelona area. The Hands and Feet Camp is affiliated with Pathway Community Church in Mancelona.
“They are lifesavers,” said Lou Patton. “There are a lot of people who can’t afford to do repairs to their houses. There’s a lot of poor people in our county who would be homeless without these repairs.”
