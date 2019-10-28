- To Christian Boivin, who blocked his seventh punt of the season in Traverse City West’s 39-0 win Friday over Petoskey at Thirlby Field. It moved him into a tie for first place all-time for punt blocks in a season in the Michigan High School Athletic Association football record books with Pinconning’s Tom Paulik, who blocked seven punts — including four in a single game — in 2003.
“It all comes down to teamwork,” Boivin said of his blocks. “Coach (Kelly) Smith, our special teams coach, puts us in the best position possible. I couldn’t get there if I didn’t have everyone hitting their lanes and take their blocks, so those are a team effort.”
- To the Impact 100 Traverse City group, which on Wednesday awarded $304,000 in grants to three regional nonprofits. The organization’s 2019 grant recipients — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources and the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center — each received $101,333, according to a release.
Impact 100 Traverse City’s 304 members each donated $1,000 to the organization this year. The all-volunteer women’s organization grants 100 percent of membership money raised. Impact 100 Traverse City has granted $806,000 to regional nonprofits since it was founded in 2017.
- To the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The Northwoods League held its annual fall meetings recently and the Traverse City Pit Spitters were honored with two postseason awards. The Pit Spitters were voted the Organization of the Year and Mickey Graham, the Pit Spitters general manager, was named the Executive of the Year.
- To Marsha Smith, former executive director of Rotary Charities and Rotary Camps & Services of Traverse City, who received the Northwest Michigan Housing Leadership Award during the 2019 Northwest Michigan Housing Summit.
Smith was recognized for her work as a champion and supporter of housing initiatives during a 20-year period, according to a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.