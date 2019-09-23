- To the Grand Traverse Pavilions and its Foundation, as well as others supporting PACE North, a facility that offers health care services to chronically ill, high-risk elderly residents of seven counties. It has opened at 2325 Garfield Road.
PACE also offers door-to-door transportation to the PACE Day Center, where most services are provided. The program is designed to meet the medical, social, nutritional and support service needs of aging adults while providing a cost-effective alternative to placement in a nursing home.
Grand Traverse Pavilions is the sponsoring organization for PACE North, which is a separate nonprofit organization.
The Pavilions has been fundraising for the project for four years. The Pavilions Foundation has generated more than $3.5 million through the PACE Capital Campaign, which was established to support funding of the building renovations and operation start-up costs.
- To the Edmund F. and Virginia B. Ball Foundation. Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails, the Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association and Bike Leelanau recently received a $75,000 grant from the Ball Foundation. The organizations plan to expand and improve trails and bike paths, add recreation and transportation options and purchase winter grooming equipment.
- To Esther Tabberer, an employee of BrightStar Care of Northern Michigan, who was recently honored with the 2019 Caregiver of the Year award. Tabberer was chosen as the Midwest Region Finalist. Joanne Pretz nominated Tabberer, of Traverse City, for taking care of Pretz’s 93-year-old father.
- To Traverse City native and longtime Traverse City Figure Skating Club member Molly Davies, who is currently performing with the newest Disney On Ice show “Road Trip Adventures.”
Davies began skating with TCFSC when she was 3 years old. She skated with the club until her graduation from high school last year and was a crowd favorite in the annual ice show each March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.