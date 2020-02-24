- To the Elk Rapids General Store and Nifty Things. Downtown Elk Rapids recently announced the winners of its third annual Chili Cook-Off. Elk Rapids General Store won in the Restaurant Division, with Elk Rapids School coming in second. Nifty Things took first and Elk Rapids District Library came in second in the Businesses category.
- To the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, which recently received the 2020 Pure Award at the Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism. Traverse City Tourism nominated GTRLC and its Campaign for Generations. The GTRLC was recognized for incorporating natural, cultural and/or heritage stewardship in its daily operations.
- To the Better Business Bureau. The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, which serves 38 counties, began presenting its Scambusters program at schools about a year ago. Students in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Cadillac and other communities have participated. A BBB team visited Traverse City recently to touch base with local business owners and to help students become more aware of online scams.
The Scambusters presentation uses a series of examples to show students how to spot likely scams: an email sprinkled with mistakes, a generic email address or a web address that isn’t quite right.
- To Traverse City Area Public Schools, which was recognized in the 10th annual Advanced Placement District Honor Roll. The district is one of eight in Michigan and 250 in the U.S. and Canada to make this year’s list. Local students can choose from 19 AP courses in which they can earn college credit.
- To Mac Chung, the Traverse City Central High School junior who notched a perfect score on the ACT. Of the nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT, only 4,879 reached the elusive height of perfection. That’s about 0.27 percent.
Chung considers himself a good test taker, but the junior Trojan has talent across the board. Along with being enrolled in a packed schedule with eight classes, Chung is in three advanced placement courses. He plays bass in the orchestra and electric bass in the jazz band, is a varsity football player, a member of the Quiz Bowl team and part of the National Honor Society.
“Sometimes you see students who achieve at this level, and they’re very, very dialed in and focused in one area. He’s spent a lot of time exposing himself to all sorts of things here at Central,” Central Principal Jessie Houghton said. “He’s got huge academic potential, but because of his personality, there’s so much more potential there.”
