- To Terry Wooten. The National Writers Series selected Wooten, of Antrim County, to receive the 2020 Bill Montgomery Literary Service Award at its Jan. 31 author event. Wooten is recognized for his poetry and for creating the Stone Circle near Elk Rapids, as well as his performances and workshops at K-12 schools and other places.
- To McLaren Northern Michigan. IBM Watson Health named McLaren in Petoskey one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals 2020. McLaren was the lone Michigan community hospital to make the list.
A McLaren release states it is the third straight year the hospital was named to the list and the fourth time since the award began in 1998.
- To the Traverse City Track Club, which awarded the Traverse City Central High School track program a community grant of $15,420. The grant was awarded as part of a total $78,827.87 in community grants presented to three area nonprofit organizations to support projects that align with the TCTC mission to encourage running and walking as a means to promote health, enhanced fitness, family recreation and competition for all.
The funds will be used by the Trojan track team to support the purchase of hurdles for its home facility.
- To Robert and Jennifer Mathews, of Grawn, who have the first new business of 2020, filing Property Group North with the Grand Traverse County Clerk’s office a little more than a dozen minutes before noon on Jan. 2.
Property Group North uses Robert Mathews’ construction background in a new way.
“We’re starting this new company to build spec home and rental property in the area,” Jennifer Mathews said. “It’s all under the umbrella of Property Group North.”
Even though his name is listed first on the application, Robert said the first new business of 2020 in Grand Traverse County will be run more by his wife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.