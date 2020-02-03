- To the Rollin M.
- Gerstacker Foundation. The Inland Seas Education Association recently obtained a $27,500 grant from the foundation.
- The award funds upgrades to the hands-on education exhibitions in the Capt. Thomas M. Kelly Biological Station. Renovations aim to emphasize the Great Lakes food web, including adding grap-
- hics, microscopes and
- an interactive video station.
- To Chase Ingersoll, who now sits alone at the top of the Forest Area boys basketball record books. Ingersoll only needed six points but instead netted 31 to pass Aaron Nolff on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list in a 79-67 home victory over the Buckley Bears. Ingersoll passed Nolff’s 1,199 points and sat at 1,227 on Wednesday.
“I can’t think of a person who deserves it more than him,” Warriors’ head coach Ethan McCarthy said. “He is hands down the best kid, in and out of school, you could ask for.”
- To Dr. Bruce Lirones, who may have been one of the last of the working country doctors. On Jan. 31, after 37 years of practice in Kalkaska and Antrim counties, Lirones was to retire.
“He’s just a down-to-earth person; he definitely is,” said Mary Ritchie, a Kalkaska resident who worked with Lirones at Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility in Bellaire and has been a patient for some 25 years. “He really wanted to be a country doctor and that’s what he was.
“He is the last of a breed, a real hometown hero.”
- To Flood Fighters of Traverse City, which helped Single MOMM move into a new location at 748 S. Garfield Ave. Flood Fighters donated its time and talents to clean the new space and make it move-in ready.
Flood Fighters owner Adrian Norris said the company was “beyond humbled to have been able to help such a wonderful organization” as Single MOMM, according to a release.
