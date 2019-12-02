- To volunteers who skipped dinner to cook for the homeless. Joanne Tuck ran the Safe Harbor kitchen from 10 a.m. onward on Thanksgiving, leading a pro-bono crew from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in cutting potatoes, carving turkeys and getting yams in the oven.
“It was a small army of volunteers,” said Tuck. “Everybody’s just been fantastic.”
- To the Buck Stop in Grawn, which is one of 41 participating processors in the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger program. The nonprofit organization partners with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Food Bank Council of Michigan. The Buck Stop is the lone area processor participating in the program established in 2005.
Outdoorsmen are expected to donate more than 58,000 pounds of venison this year, according to a release. The MSAH estimates the ground venison is enough for 232,000 meals, which would top the 208,580 meals in 2018.
Dean Hall — executive director of the MSAH, headquartered in Warren — said the meat is donated to “state-recognized food banks, pantries and shelters” like the Lake Ann United Methodist Church and the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Interlochen.
- To Audrey Hartzell and Marissa Griffore. The Mancelona natives won $10,000 in start-up funds and the $500 People’s Choice award at Antrim County Pitch Night on Nov. 8. The duo went on to the Northern Lakes Economics Alliance’s Grand Event on Nov. 20 and won the $10,000 top prize and the $500 vote of the audience.
Hartzell and Griffore plan to use their $21,000 in total winnings to make their mobile beauty services business truly mobile. They plan to purchase and equip a vehicle, to create something akin to a food truck, but for cosmetic services. A&M Beauty Professionals want to have their mobile studio operational by early summer next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.