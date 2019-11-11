- To Kalo, a 13-month-old German shepherd, Belgian Malinois cross; his handler Deputy Kyler Rosin; the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department; and the Oleson Foundation. The newest recruit at the Sheriff’s Department has brown eyes, black hair with streaks of tan, an impressive vertical jump and will work a full shift for tennis balls and braided-rope pull toys.
Kalo was imported from Poland and is a dual-purpose dog, trained in both drugs and patrol. Rosin and Kalo just completed a five-week training course with Mid-Michigan Police K9, of Eaton Rapids. The owner, Mike Morgan, said he has provided several previous dogs to the county.
“I fly over to Poland personally, test and select all the dogs,” Morgan said. “What I can tell you about Kalo is, he’s super social, very friendly and hard working. When you get him out of the car, that dog is ready to work.”
The new canine and the training course were paid for with a $12,500 grant from the Oleson Foundation.
- To the many volunteers who cleared snow from stands and fields in preparation for playoff football games across the area last week. Snowfall around the region varied on Thursday, with Beulah in Benzie County getting 2 inches, while a foot fell on Fife Lake in the southeast portion of Grand Traverse County.
- To the Traverse City Christian Sabres volleyball team, which is celebrating its first district title since 2010 after defeating Marion in straight sets to claim a Division 4 crown at Buckley on Friday. The Sabres (36-5) earned their first district title since their head coach Katelyn VanVreede was a junior at TC Christian.
- To Jeff Zawisza
- and other volunteers
- at the Recycle-A-Bicycle workshop in Traverse
- City. Recycle-A-Bicycle
- Director Don Cunkle was injured in a bicycle accident in October. The shop will be staffed by volunteers while Cunkle recovers. It will be open from 12-5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through December.
