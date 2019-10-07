- To Watson Benzie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Crystal Lake Elementary School recently received $990 from Watson Benzie through the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser. The company contributed to the school on behalf of every test-drive participant.
- To the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, which awarded $272,000 in scholarships to 194 students in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. Current high school seniors, returning college students and trade-school students were eligible for fall 2019 awards.
- To a fast-acting state trooper and two firefighters. Michigan State Police Trooper Adam Whited on Wednesday rushed to a woman’s Kalkaska home after a call over his cruiser’s radio detailed a structure fire just minutes from where he was patrolling. Kalkaska Township firefighters Lt. Kyle Jenkins and Kevin Jenkins, both in personal vehicles and without airpacks or fire gear, arrived seconds behind him.
Opening the front door and peering beneath a wall of heavy smoke revealed a woman lying on the kitchen floor. Whited, with the firefighter brothers backing him up, managed to drag the woman to safety. A Kalkaska EMS crew took over from there, and the woman awoke before being transported to Kalkaska Memorial Health Center. She was later transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and is expected to make a full recovery.
“They probably saved her life,” MSP Lt. Travis House said. “The victim had already been overcome by the smoke and was unconscious — and again, on the floor of a burning residence. It’s possible she could’ve burned.”
To the nearly 1,100 students from 25 schools from Northport to Kalkaska who participated Wednesday morning in Northern Michigan Walks to School Day, which celebrates National Walk to School Day.
