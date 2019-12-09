- To about 125 art students who sewed 100 pairs of mittens for their Mitten-A-Thon event on Thursday in the Kalkaska High School library to donate to Safe Harbor and Jubilee House, homeless outreach centers in Traverse City. Art teacher Monica Malbouef said students came up with the idea after hearing of a project Malbouef did several years ago.
Students solicited donations of fleece and wool sweaters to be cut up and sewn into the mittens, and volunteers came from a Facebook post asking for help from seamstresses or those with sewing experience. Malbouef added the project offered lessons in sewing skills, cross-generational experiences between the students and volunteers and a mission to give back to.
- To Cherryland Humane Society, which recently received a $10,000 Program Development Grant from the Pedigree Foundation. Funds support the local nonprofit’s in-kennel training program.
- To Hope College football center Zach Smith, a Suttons Bay High School graduate who was chosen to the 2019 American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division III All-America Team.
The senior two-time captain was selected to the first team for his work on the offensive line.
- To the Adams Chapter of Trout Unlimited, which is restoring an abandoned sand trap on the Boardman River’s north branch thanks to a $6,500 “Embrace A Stream” grant from Trout Unlimited. The site has bare, eroding stream banks, no vegetation to shade the river and no in-stream structure for fish. The chapter, in partnership with the Grand Traverse Conservation District, also aims to repair erosion on an upstream bend.
- To 41 athletes from 13 different northern Michigan schools who earned the prestigious honor of making the 2019 Cross Country Academic All-State list. Fifteen local teams earned Academic All-State honors as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.