- To the YouthWork Conservation Corps. The Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan program is one of four winners nationwide of the 2020 Project of the Year Award by The Corps Network. It’s a prestigious award from the national association of service and conservation corps.
Examples of YouthWork’s efforts include: constructing nearly 100 picnic tables for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and local parks and recreation departments; replacing more than 2,000 feet of boardwalks and stream crossings; planting more than 10,000 trees; restoring and constructing some 50 miles of trail, including 1.5 miles of trail made Americans with Disabilities Act-rated accessible; and completing various other environmental, historic and cultural preservation projects.
- To those who took the Polar Plunge on Feb. 8 in the parking lot outside Kilkenny’s in downtown Traverse City. The 13th annual event had about 100 participants and raised more than $31,000 to benefit the Special Olympics.
- To Traverse City East Middle School seventh-grader Brody Day, 12, who finished first in the 13K Fat Bike race with a time of 38 minutes, 17 seconds, on Feb. 8 at the North American Vasa. The second-youngest racer in the entire field competed in his first fat bike race during the Vasa at Timber Ridge. The only separation Day had with the leading pack was his age — Day was right with the top five with Sam Derks, 33, of Howard City in second at 38:41; Matt Anderson, 49, of Traverse City, in third at 38:50; Steven Stock, 37, of Kingsley, in fourth at 38:54; and George Shumar, 37, of Traverse City, in fifth with 38:54.
“I get called a lot of amazing things,” Day said. “They say ‘Hey! That little kid just passed me!’ It’s a great feeling.”
To District Health Department No. 10 and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. The Health Department recently received a $250,000 Endowment Fund grant. The department plans to start the Prescription for Health program at nine area facilities, including Kalkaska Memorial Health Center. The program allows adults who are at risk or have chronic diseases to purchase fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables with vouchers.
