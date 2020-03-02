- To students at Westwoods Elementary School, who have helped raise more than $18,000 — $1,061 of that coming from bottles and cans — en route to their $24,500 goal, which will cover the costs to build a 10-kilowatt solar-panel system.
The focus of the project hasn’t just been raising money and installing the array, said Nicola Philpott, president of the Westwoods PTO. Instead, an emphasis has been placed on education and tying the project to curriculum across all grades.
“They’re not only learning about conservation and the environment, but also about energy,” Philpott said. “My kids were very excited about the idea of the sun hitting the solar panels, going through the cables and through the ground and lighting their classrooms and providing energy for their computers.”
- To Bellaire businesses and community members, who donated $670 to the Bellaire Eagles Student Council from its Giving Thursday event held on Feb. 13.
- To Ron Christie and Roy Montney. Christie, head coach of the Traverse City Christian School soccer program, has retired after 19 seasons. Montney will succeed Christie in head coaching duties.
Montney has coached athletes through Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer for the past 15 years and also serves on the Board of Directors.
Christie amassed a record of 284-99-15 with eight district championships and three regional championships. Christie was named District Coach of the Year five times and Regional Coach of the Year three times.
- To the Petoskey Northmen boys alpine ski team, which avenged last year’s second-place finish to Great North Alpine with a state title last Monday at Nub’s Nob. It’s the Northmen’s 12th title in program history and sixth at the helm of head coach Erik Lundteigen.
“It’s great to be back on top,” Lundteigen said. “It’s nice being on the home hill. We certainly had an advantage racing on our home turf.”
