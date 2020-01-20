- To all northern Michigan residents honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and his message Monday, including Northwestern Michigan College’s Children’s Choir Cantus, which is among the 100 vocalists and musicians at the “MLK: A Musical Remembrance” event at the City Opera House.
The annual musical celebration features NMC’s Chamber Singers & Canticum Novum and the children’s choir performing under the direction of Jeffrey Cobb.
The Great Lakes Children’s Museum also hosts Peace Day. Kids and caregivers can complete puzzles, learn about peace symbols and more. This is part of the United Way MLK Day of Service.
Traverse Connect and the United Way of Northwest Michigan both celebrate with the annual Day of Service. Community projects include reading at the Traverse Area District Library, building and repairing with Habitat for Humanity and donating to the Food & Hygiene Drive for the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District New Campus Spirit Youth Pantry.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore waives the entrance fee for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- To Bellaire High School’s students, who for years have spent the last day of school before winter break making projects and doing activities to benefit their community. The Students Activity group organized the annual Christmas Workshop Day, which this year involved making fleece blankets to donate to a local baby pantry.
“It makes us feel grateful to help the people in our community,” said Cole Robinson, a sophomore at Bellaire High School and this year’s STAC president.
“Making baby blankets for the baby pantry is so important as it gets cold here in northern Michigan this time of year. Not only are the blankets a need for comfort, but the patterns and bright colors can also bring joy to the families that receive them.”
To Frankfort girls basketball head coach Tim Reznich, who notched his 300th career win in a victory over Onekama last week.
