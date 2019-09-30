- To the five local organizations that raised a total of $13,997.60 through the Traverse City Triathlon Charity Challenge.
The Traverse City Tourism Foundation gave free Ironman 70.3 entries to Munson Manor Hospitality House, Goodwill of Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue program, The Father Fred Foundation, the Great Lakes Children’s Museum and Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails. Five athletes completed the triathlon on behalf of each organization, which collected pledged dollars.
- To the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area Foundation, which awarded eight local students planning careers in the construction trades each a share of $10,000 in scholarship money.
The HBAGTA Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit, was created this year specifically to oversee the HBA’s scholarships and charitable work. The HBAGTA itself had awarded 200 building-trades scholarships that had totaled $149,600 in the past few years.
- To Scott Hebert, the Traverse City Golf and Country Club pro, who won the 2019 Michigan PGA Match Play Championship held at the Country Club of Lansing on Wednesday.
Hebert is the all-time leader in the Michigan PGA section for major championship wins with Wednesday marking his 18th victory. With the win he wrapped up his eighth Michigan PGA Player of the Year Award, beating out Boyne Golf Academy’s Jeff Roth.
- To Angela Ford, a Virginia resident from Traverse City, who recently received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award from the U.S. Department of State and J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Ford will teach and conduct research at Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia during the 2019-2020 year.
- To Fustini’s Oils and Vinegars, which made a $12,236 donation to The Manna Food Project. The donation came from a fundraiser where the Fustini’s founder and owner donated $1 from every bottle of oil and vinegar sold between June 1 and Sept. 15 to the project.
Manna provides food to more than 42,000 households a year, according to a release from Fustini’s.
