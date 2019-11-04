- To the volunteers on a project with ReLeaf Michigan, a nonprofit tree organization; the DTE Foundation; and the City of Traverse City’s Planning Department and Parks and Recreation Division.
Tree varieties ranging from honey locusts and sycamores to buckeyes and tulip poplars were planted on Friday on the 1000 block of Grant Street, where some trees had been lost during a sidewalk project. Eight more, including apple trees, were also planted at nearby Traverse Heights Elementary School through the project, which aims to improve the tree canopy.
- To the Charlevoix Rayders football team. Charlevoix’s first playoff win in program history came in style, beating Harbor Springs for the second week in a row. The Rayders shut out the Rams this time around, recording a 32-0 victory for the school’s first taste of football postseason success.
“It was a big win for our kids and our town,” Charlevoix head coach Don Jess said Friday. “I’m really proud of the kids and their performance tonight. It’s tough to play a team twice in a row.”
- To the National Weather Service station near Gaylord. There will be a new type of weather warning this winter in northern Michigan — snow squalls. The station will launch the special warning system this season as a way to help motorists across the region. It’s designed to bridge the gap between major storm warnings and smaller weather events that may have big impacts on the roads.
“The idea of this is it’s a way to convey to travelers that they may be running into bad conditions,” said meteorologist John Boris, science and operations officer at the federal weather station.
- To those who contributed to the ninth annual Chip In Fore Hospice event — held at LochenHeath Golf Club Sept. 19-20 — which raised $147,600 for Munson Healthcare Hospice.
Sponsor representatives from Schmuckal Oil Company and LochenHeath recently presented a check to Munson Healthcare Hospice. Chip In is the largest fundraiser for Munson Hospice, which annually serves 700 people directly and another 1,200 with bereavement services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.