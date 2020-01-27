- To Northport’s Idyll Farms. The farmstead’s Mont Idyll — a smooth and creamy cheese with a citrusy kick and “beautiful rind” painted with vegetable ash that’s already a winner of multiple American Cheese Society awards — was declared a Good Food Awards winner on Jan. 17, Idyll Farms co-owner Amy Spitznagel said.
The Good Food Awards recognize “exceptional food crafters who top the charts in a blind tasting and meet the environmental and social responsibility standards,” according to the competition’s website.
“We’ve been working to make the best quality cheese for seven years now, so to finally get approval for that is amazing,” said Melissa Hiles, farm manager and head cheesemaker. “We’ve actually won an award for doing what we do best. … It’s really nice to be recognized for that.”
- To Kingsley girls basketball player Brittany Bowman, who reached 1,000 career points in a win over Leland last week.
- To Steve Perdue, president and CEO of Grand Traverse Industries Inc. for nearly 40 years, who on Wednesday received the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Distinguished Service Award.
GTI is a private nonprofit corporation that provides jobs and services for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It serves more than 500 people in northern Michigan.
- To ATLAS Space Operations in Traverse City, which was recognized as a Silver Level Veteran-Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.
ATLAS Space Operations is one of 30 Michigan companies to earn Silver Level status, according to a release. There are 355 employers or organizations that are a part of VFE.
To the four local athletes among 120 finalists for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete Awards for the 2019-20 school year, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. Traverse City’s area athletes were Elizabeth Saunders, of Traverse City Central (Class A); Teegan Dawson, of Bellaire (Class D); Colleen McCarthy, of Onekama (Class D); and Opie Bryce, of Suttons Bay (Class D).
