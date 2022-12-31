- To those participating in an annual community challenge who are committing to a healthier lifestyle in the new year. People can participate in the 9th Annual TC Trimdown, put on by the Record-Eagle, by registering online before 11:59 p.m. Monday at www.tctrimdown.com.
Next week is the virtual weigh-in event from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, when teams of two to four participants will enter their total weights. The cost to enter is $5 per person. A total of $1,800 in gift certificates will be awarded to the winning teams, with a portion of all proceeds donated to the Northwest Food Coalition and the Northwestern Michigan College Student Food Pantry. The Food Coalition provides for 36 pantries, eight baby pantries and 26 community meal sites in the region.
The challenge will end with the Official Weigh-Out event starting March 21 when winning teams are determined by total percentage of body weight loss. Participants will enter their team’s final weights and the virtual winner ceremony will take place on March 23 on Facebook Live. Happy New Year and Happy Weight Loss!
- To the local book club Peninsula Page Turners, which gave three laundry baskets with detergent, fabric softener and dryer sheets to the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Laundry Project.
- To SwingShift and the Stars founder and leader Judy Harrison. The song-and-dance competition — which recently held the “Grandest Finale” for its 15th and final year — has raised more than $4.3 million for 122 nonprofits since the inaugural 2008 season, and racked up roughly 54,600 volunteer hours.
When asked if she achieved what she set out to accomplish, Harrison said she wasn’t even certain what she meant to accomplish at first.
“So I just surrounded myself with really good people, and we got there,” she said.
- To the state’s new conservation officers, including Boyne City’s Jacob Robinson. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy held its graduation recently, with 12 new officers finishing as part of Recruit School 11, the DNR’s 23-week training school.
Robinson is assigned to Montcalm County after field training is finished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.