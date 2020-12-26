- To Munson Healthcare, which got its first shipment of nearly 3,000 Pfizer vaccines last week and began immunizing frontline health care workers on Dec. 18.
By Monday 2,227 employees across the health care system received or were scheduled to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
“So that’s very exciting news,” said Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson.
The goal is to have all health care workers vaccinated by next week, Nefcy said.
- To the northern Michigan community for the “overwhelming” support offered to our local health care workers.
Matt Wille, president and CEO of Munson Medical Center, said health care workers get letters, cards and notes from the community every day that lift their spirits. There are also the 4,600 meals and more than 2,000 cookies that have been donated for staff from more than 30 local restaurants and shops.
“It is overwhelming to hear and see the support that all of our health care workers have received,” said Dianne Michalek, vice president of communications for Munson.
- To With Feathers Avian Rescue and North Sky Raptor Rehabilitation. A snowy owl was found injured and emaciated on U.S. 31 near Pellston and brought to With Feathers and later transferred to North Sky. It was released back into the wild after a month of recovery on Dec. 19.
- To employees at Hagerty Insurance Agency, who assembled 100 gift boxes that were distributed to Traverse City Area Public Schools students on Dec. 18 as part of the Hagerty CARes program. Each box included a $25 gift card to further assist families during the holiday season.
- To TBA Credit Union, which recently awarded a $1,000 classroom grant to Janine Winkler and another $1,000 grant to Alicia Richards. Winkler, an Immaculate Conception Elementary School science and innovation facilitator, hopes to purchase robotics kits for kindergarten through fifth-graders. Richards, an instructional aide at Traverse City West Middle School, will use the funds to set up and purchase supplies for a sick room.