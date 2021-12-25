- To Belinda Lin Bardwell, a citizen of The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and Native American student initiative coordinator at Grand Valley State University.
For her, working in higher education means creating what she felt was needed while she was a student — generating resources and opportunities for Indigenous students to be “100 percent authentically themselves.”
“It’s important to build a network and keep Indigenous Peoples in higher education,” Bardwell said, adding that their programs connect students to people in professions and also to their culture and community.
- To those who put together the Traverse City Salvation Army’s Christmas Community Meal on Wednesday, which included 255 meals that were served to-go with ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, rolls and pie, plus books, blankets, hand-drawn cards, hats, mittens and other gifts.
- To those who participated in the Harbor Cup, which raised a record $147,000 at its October golf event to help area charities including the Manna Food Project and First Tee Northern Michigan.
Donations come from a yearlong fundraising effort through a partnership with the Harbor Cup Charitable Fund, part of the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation.
- To the people who bring us the Festival of Trains each year. The annual event was started in 1991 and is hosted by the Northern Michigan Railroad Club and Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
- To Nicholas Ceglarek, who recently received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Grand Valley State University. Ceglarek is superintendent for Traverse City’s Northwest Education Services, formerly known as the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.
- To the Crawford AuSable Excellence in Education Foundation, which recently reached $1 million in donations to help students in the Crawford AuSable School District.