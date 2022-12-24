- To the anonymous donor who recently gave $30,000 to the Bay Area Transportation Authority. BATA staff gave away $300 to 100 community members who rode a bus, and it’s the third season a donor has given funds to BATA.
- To Ellsworth basketball star Kelan Pletcher. In the final minute of a game against Bellaire on Wednesday, Pletcher stole the ball and then hit a layup, giving him 1,001 career points and the Lancers a 59-56 win.
Ellsworth coach James Willingham called timeout after the milestone basket to celebrate.
“I’ve never had more pictures taken of me in my entire life,” Pletcher said.
- To AAA for offering “Tow to Go” through 6 a.m. Jan. 2. The program offers free transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles, both AAA members and others.
- To those who helped raise money for local charities through the annual Harbor Cup golf event. The Boyne Golf team gave checks this week to the Manna Food Project ($65,000) and First Tee-Northern Michigan ($15,000).
Manna is a pantry and warehouse which supplies food to more than 35 pantries and agencies in Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties. First Tee is an organization that promotes character development and life-enhancing values to local youth via golf.
- To former Kalkaska athlete and current Ferris State University student Micah Lajewski, who was named to the National Collegiate Rugby All-Star 7s National Cup team.
- To the Traverse City Fire Department and those who contributed to its annual toy drive. This season the department is distributing toys to 17 families that reached out for help. Toys were mainly donated by students at Central Grade School and Immaculate Conception Elementary School.
- To the Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority and Munson Healthcare for partnering to offer free transportation to Wexford and Missaukee County residents who are receiving cancer treatment at the Cowell Family Cancer Center in Traverse City.
“This is like a support group on wheels,” said Kirk Parent, business manager at the Cowell Center, who helps coordinate the bus service.
