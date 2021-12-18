- To Hyla Mayrose Perillo, a former McBain High School student and Dance Arts Academy pupil and teacher who is touring with the “Cats” North American Tour cast.
Perillo dances and sings in the role of young white cat Victoria in the musical, which won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. She performs in all but two of the production’s numbers, featuring in “The Invitation to the Jellicle Ball.”
“She’s so talented and such a hard worker,” said Betsy Carr, co-owner of Traverse City’s DAA, where Perillo started training at 7 years old. “Hyla was here all that she could be and then she’d do extra summer intensives. And then if she was invited somewhere or offered a scholarship, she’d do it. She didn’t say no to all of the great offers in places like New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.”
- To the more than two dozen of our region’s artists who were nominated for “Artist of the Year” in the 2022 Jammie Awards. The Jammies are an annual celebration of Michigan’s best music.
- To four Traverse City Central High School student-athletes who signed national letters of intent with Division 1 schools on Wednesday.
Izzy Smith is set to row for Michigan State University; football players Josh Burnham and Keegan Opper intend to play at Notre Dame and Cornell, respectively; and cross-country runner Julia Flynn is heading to Stanford.
“What a great day to be a Trojan,” TC Central football head coach Eric Schugars said.
- To Tracy Reightley, a school bus driver who after more than 20 years driving down roads in the Traverse City area says she picked the right profession.
“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” she said.