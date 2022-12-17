- To Step Up Northern Michigan and its supporters. Cathy O’Connor in 2016 founded the nonprofit that works with area schools to aid at-risk youth in getting their basic needs met, and each year O’Connor and volunteers organize donations to be sent to students at Traverse City High School around the holidays.
During three days this month, a room will open to students to pick up donated items at the “Santa’s Workshop” store that Step Up Northern Michigan is putting together. Everything is free to the students, but they are given fake dollars to “buy” items in order to limit the number of gifts they can pick out.
Science teacher Jennifer Ciolek said the ability to get other people gifts is also important to the students, adding she hopes the shop helps her students “feel their community cares about them, and that they’re part of the community.”
- To Joel Franck, who recently retired after 50 years on the air. Franck spent 26 years as news director for local radio station WTCM.
“If you happen to have a coworker as awesome as Joel Franck, cherish every moment,” WTCM Program Director Mike Sinclair said. “He’s one of a kind.”
- To Cherry Republic, which was named one of the 2022 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces. “The rankings are based solely on employee survey feedback,” according to the Free Press website.
The retailer has more than 100 full-time employees, with stores in Glen Arbor, Traverse City, Charlevoix, Ann Arbor, Holland and Frankenmuth.
To those who donated to the Almira Fire and EMS Association and the Almira Township Fire and EMS Department to support an Automatic External Defibrillator project. A $2,000 donation from Cherryland Electric Cooperative, and $1,000 from a private individual will help fund AEDs for Almira Township Park, Burnett Park and Almira Township Lakefront Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.