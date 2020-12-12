- To a community member who plans to match donations up to $100,000 to the Bay Community Theatre. Funds will go toward the theater’s mortgage and help replace deteriorated equipment.
- To Consumers Energy, which funded the “Our Town” gift certificate program by providing $500,000 to support shopping in 55 communities in the Lower Peninsula. Downtown Traverse City was one of the 55 participating in the program, designed to both support local businesses and stretch shoppers’ budgets.
People who bought a Downtown gift certificate online were to receive a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $100, according to a release from the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority. The program effectively doubled the buyer’s money to spend at downtown businesses.
Other participating communities included Boyne City, Cadillac, Cheboygan, East Jordan, Elk Rapids, Gaylord and Mancelona.
- To those who gave back to the community at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City last Saturday. The Pit Spitters sold stadium lunches and collected non-perishable food items to benefit The Father Fred Foundation.
- To Kalkaska Memorial Health Center staff. The Kalkaska Kiwanis Club recently presented the Hometown Heroes Award to KMHC for its leadership and work to protect community health, safety and welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kalkaska Kiwanis President Jerry Cannon noted in a press release that the award recognizes efforts from the hospital leadership team, staff, doctors and nurses.
- To three area cross country stars who were named to the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association’s Dream Team. Benzie Central sophomore Hunter Jones earned a spot on the boys team, while Petoskey senior Emma Squires and Traverse City Central junior Julia Flynn claimed two of the seven spots on the girls’ side.
Each team is comprised of the seven runners with the best state finals times, regardless of division.